SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Edition

Well, we have our first snowfall of the season in the books! It was a light event of generally 1/2″ to 2.5″ in spots. This led to several school closings, mainly along the WK/BG Parkways where some of the higher totals were noted.
It is all about the cold air over the next 24 hours as we will stay below freezing this afternoon (never has happened before in Louisville on November 12th) with wind chills remaining in the 8-15° range even into the afternoon.
Lows tonight will drop in the teens. The city may end up a bit warmer but in contrast, if you have say 1″ of snow or more on the ground...you could end up colder than currently forecast. Either way, COLD!
The Snow Board is empty today as the pattern is going to relax in the days ahead. Enjoy the break, we know what is coming down the road!
