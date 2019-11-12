WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY – Snow ending, bitter cold arrives

ALERT DAYS
- Overnight & Tuesday (11/12/19)
WEATHER HEADLINES
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: until 8 AM Tuesday for all of WAVE Country
- OVERNIGHT: snow ending with temperatures falling into the teens, wind chill values in the single digits
The well-advertised Arctic cold front continues to advance southward with a push of extremely cold air in tow.
Snow showers will gradually end after midnight here in Louisville as temperatures continue to drop.
Snow totals have been reduced with warm ground temperatures. However, elevated surfaces picked up measurable snowfall. With temperatures tanking overnight into the teens and lower twenties, we’ll likely see a few areas re-freeze leading to isolated slick spots.
Gusty winds will help dry wet road conditions in some cases, and while that’s good news, the bad news is when they are combined with very cold temperatures the wind chill drops into the single digits.
Be sure to bundle up early Tuesday morning - it’s going to be frigid!
Decreasing clouds expected Tuesday with temperatures setting record cold values in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees for highs.
A slow warm-up will take place throughout the week ahead.
FORECAST
- TONIGHT - snow showers ending / breezy & cold / LOW: 21°
- TUESDAY - becoming partly sunny / record cold / HIGH: 30° (AM wind chill 5°-10°)
- WEDNESDAY - partly sunny / continued cold / HIGH: 38°
