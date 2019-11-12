82-year-old Navy vet travels across U.S. to donate blood, stops in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -An 82-year-old Navy veteran from Cleveland, Ohio made a pit stop in Jonesboro on Veteran’s Day to keep his blood donation record going.
Al Whitney is on his “second tour of duty” taking a road trip to every state in the U.S. to donate blood.
So far, the vet has donated 118 gallons of blood.
Whitney was deferred at the American Red Cross in Jonesboro when trying to donate due to him already giving a lot.
However, that’s not going to stop him from finishing his mission and traveling to the last 14 states.
While traveling, Whitney also advocates for people to give.
“People are dying for blood not being there," Whitney said. "It’s so important, and it’s a shame that people realize it when someone in their family needs blood, then they get excited about it.”
If you would like to donate, you can visit the American Red Cross located on Grant Avenue in Jonesboro or any local blood donation center.
To locate your nearest blood bank, click here.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.