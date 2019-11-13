Archbishop Joseph Kurtz updates his condition, says surgery was successful

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Archbishop Joseph Kurtz, who has been battling cancer since earlier this year, announced in a statement Tuesday that his surgery was successful and is currently recovering.
Kurtz was diagnosed with urothelial carcinoma of the bladder and prostate cancer earlier this year. On Monday, he had surgery to remove the prostate and bladder. Following the 7-hour surgery in North Carolina at the Duke Cancer Institute, he released a statement through the Catholic publication The Record that the surgery was a success.
“I am so grateful for all of the prayers during the cancer treatment of the last months and the surgery I had yesterday," Archbishop Kurtz said in a written statement. "The surgery took seven hours, but it was successful. I am up and walking now and hope to recover fully. My prayers are with all of you.”
Archbishop Kurtz has received prayers from throughout the Archdiocese of Louisville and across the nation. He was included in the morning prayers at the US Conference of Catholic Bishops on Monday in Baltimore.
