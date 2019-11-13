Bevin warns of ‘people that would try to hijack our political process’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Speaking Saturday to a gathering of the conservative Young America’s Foundation in California, Governor Matt Bevin continued to express concerns about the voting process.
“I would rather lose a clean election than win a dirty election,” Bevin said, “and I'll be darned if I want to lose a dirty election.”
Bevin offered no evidence of widespread election interference in the election that saw him lose to Attorney General Andy Beshear by a little over 5,000 votes.
But he gave the crowd a warning.
“If you do not think there are people that would try to hijack our political process,” Bevin said, “and while they are yelling about Russian collusion at the front door, telling us to man the front gates against the Russians, they're all at the back gate robbing us blind.”
Bevin requested a re-canvass that begins Thursday morning.
Election officials in each of the state’s 120 counties will re-check totals from voting machines and absentee ballot counts.
Wednesday, Bevin told WKYT there are “very good odds” Andy Beshear could be the next governor.
“Right now, he is numerically ahead and would seemingly be the next governor,” Bevin said, “and if that is corroborated and held up through this process, I will be his number one cheerleader because we want this state to move forward. So, it is absolutely about the integrity of the process more than anything else.”
