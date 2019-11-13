Billy Reed: UK upset, Memphis’ defiance of NCAA headline early days of basketball season

At UK, Calipari had a similar situation with Enes Kanter, a Swiss-born player from Turkey who had a contract with Nike while he was playing professional ball as a teen-ager. When he moved to the U.S., the NCAA declared Kanter ineligible. The university went through the appeals process, but the NCAA wouldn’t budge and Kanter never played a second for the Wildcats. He was drafted third overall by Utah in the 2011 NBA draft and is now with the Boston Celtics.