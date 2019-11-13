Churchill Downs, Holy Name Church take center stage at planning & zoning meeting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs is one step closer to getting bigger.
On Tuesday, the Louisville Metro Planning and Zoning Committee voted to move forward with a plan to close South 4th Street at Oakdale Avenue so the track can be expanded. Churchill Downs wants to build a quarantine barn and a state-of-the-art medical center as well.
Track officials say the expansion will protect the horse racing sport and strengthen its economic impact.
Closing the street has gotten some push back from people who live in the neighborhood, but District 15 Councilman Kevin Triplett says any time Churchill talks expansion, people should listen.
“We’re delighted to see that Churchill Downs is successful and expanding and wants to grow," Triplett said. "That’s good news for all of us. Not just for the neighborhood where Churchill Downs is at in District 15, but you know, from Shawnee to Prospect to Valley Station to Fairdale, we are all stakeholders in Churchill Downs.”
A hotel near the first turn at Churchill is also being planned for, as well as an on-site betting facility similar to Derby City Gaming.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the city planning commission also made headway on what to do with the Holy Name campus near the track. The committee reviewed the Landmark Commission’s recommendation to make the site a historical landmark.
Catholic Charities says they can’t operate their nonprofit out of the current buildings but they want to stay in that location. There have been discussions about whether to keep the campus standing as is or tear it down and rebuild.
Triplett says any redevelopment would be good for the neighborhood.
“This is a neighborhood that sees very little or no development whatsoever," Triplett said. "Here’s an opportunity that it could be developed or re-purposed or land-marked. So either way, I believe that it’s of such great importance that it warrants another review.”
The Louisville Metro Planning and Zoning Committee now has to decide whether or not to try and overturn the Landmark Commission’s decision and open the site up for development.
