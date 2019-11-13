Couple grateful for quick actions of first responders during fire

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - In late September, a Jeffersontown area couple was awakened by their home’s alarm system. In the back of the house, they found a fire. Little did they know, Jeffersontown firefighters were already on their way.
Phil and Christie Sanders say the fire started in a corner of their home near the back door, taking out an entire wall and the sunroom behind it. The deck was gone too, but now the deck is rebuilt and their roller coaster lives are finally starting to level out.
The Sanders were asleep when their alarm system initially suggested a potential burglar.
"Honestly I would have preferred the burglar. Fire is my biggest fear," Christie Sanders said, "so when he said the back door's on fire, I kind of stood there for a second like, 'what?'"
In the meantime, the fire had already been called in by a passing driver and their alarm company. Phil was outside the house when Jeffersontown Fire department crews arrived. He was using a garden hose, trying his best to keep the fire from spreading.
"My main thing was when I went out there with a hose, I was just trying to save our home," said Phil Sanders. "I was just trying to do the best I could to put those flames out."
The Sanders’ alarm company, ADT, provided the Jeffersontown Fire Department with a check for $5,000 for their actions that night. The ADT dispatcher on duty that night at the company’s monitoring center in Knoxville, who also alerted firefighters to the alarm, was on hand to meet the Sanders and the firefighters.
