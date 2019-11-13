Fire captain warns against space heaters, open ovens inside during frigid weather

ZONETON, Ky. (WAVE) - As the temperatures drop and snow starts to fall, many people will be finding ways to keep their homes warm.
Zoneton Fire Captain Tracey Key says many fires are sparked by a space heater or some type of electrical issue. So, if you must use a space heater in your home, it’s important to not use it with an extension cord.
Key says during the winter, half of their calls are to fires that are likely caused by heaters.
“If you're running that space heater on an extension cord for an extended period of time, the cord can actually heat up the carpeting or anything that may be piled on top of that cord,” Key explained. “It can now get to a significant temperature and then you've got bad things happening.”
Zoneton’s fire captain urges people using space heaters to follow the manufacturer’s instructions to use it safely. He advises keeping it on a level surface and not leaving it unattended.
Key also said it’s important to keep a 3 feet buffer around the space heater to avoid the possibility of a fire.
Sometimes, people may feel like they have no other option than to use their ovens as a heating source when it’s cold outside, but Key insists that's also a fire hazard.
There are some ways to weather-proof your home to help keep the cold air from getting inside. Key recommends adding plastic to your windows, rolling up towels and putting them against the bottom of exterior doors, or resealing your windows.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.