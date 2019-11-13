FORECAST: Record cold morning, warmer to end the workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies, light winds, and lingering snow cover have allowed temperatures to fall into the teens and upper single digits this morning.
Southerly wind and sunshine push temperatures into the mid to upper 30s this afternoon. Additional clouds overnight and southwesterly winds limit lows to the 20s.
The warm-up continues through the rest of the workweek despite extra clouds across the region. Highs max out in the 40s Thursday and Friday. The 50s return to the forecast for highs this weekend.
