Friends of Elizabethtown store owner killed in February unveil memorial

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been almost a year since a shooting spree in Elizabethtown left two people dead, including a well-known store owner.
Subash Ghale was killed at the T-Mart he owned in February. The other victim, Cherie Turner, was dating the accused gunman. Two others were injured in the incident.
Ghale’s friends said he and Turner’s deaths were the results of domestic violence, noting the problem some see as private can have deadly, public consequences.
A permanent memorial for the store owner was unveiled at Freeman Lake Park in E-Town Tuesday. Friends showed off a new park bench and tree planted in his honor.
The engraved bench reads, "In Memory of Subash Raj Ghale. The Loss is Unmeasurable, But so is the Love left behind."
For Christy Gordon, Ghale’s close friend, the fresh coat of snow blanketing the Freeman Lake shoreline wasn't just the first snow of the season. It was the latest reason 'the little things in life' were inevitably reminding her of a heartbreak that still brings tears to her eyes.
“This morning is the first time I’ve had to scrape snow off my car,” Gordon said. “In the last three years, that was different.”
Gordon said happy memories of her friend take the edge off the pain that came suddenly last February.
Tanya Thomas agrees.
"There is a mother and father without a son," Tanya Thomas, the director of SpringHaven, who spoke at the ceremony, said. "There's a sister without a brother. There's a fiancé with dreams that she'll never have… He would give you money for gas in your car. He would give you milk if you didn't have milk. He would pump your gas."
The mayor of Elizabethtown, Jeff Gregory, said Ghale was living out a dream before his death.
"Somebody that came from another country and was making it on his own here, in America, and living the American dream," Gregory said. "He just added so much to our community."
Gregory said the city plans to extend a trail at Freeman Lake Park, which will draw more foot traffic past the memorial.
The accused gunman in the alleged killings, Shadrach Peeler, is still in jail on a $2 million bond.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.