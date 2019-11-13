1 injured in crash on I-65 near Lebanon Junction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One person was injured in a crash on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County.
The crash was reported on I-65, near Lebanon Junction, around 5:55 a.m. Wednesday, according to Kentucky State Police.
Police said a semi driver told them he pulled over due to frozen brakes and was hit from behind.
The driver of the other vehicle was injured and taken to an area hospital. The extent of the driver’s injuries have not been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
Drivers in the area should expect delays.
