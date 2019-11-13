Jackson-Davis scores 20 as IU beats North Alabama 91-65

(WAVE) - Freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 20 points and pulled down 8 rebounds as Indiana (3-0) beat North Alabama (1-2) 91-65 on Tuesday night.
“Really was just coach really put an emphasis on not starting the ball so far down low, but kind of putting it up. Less room for error and it’s work pretty with the for me so far,” Jackson-Davis said. “It was really concentration for me, and I did really well tonight.”
The Hoosiers also got 13 points and 6 assists from Rob Phinisee, 12 from Jerome Hunter, 11 from Al Durham and 10 from freshman Damezi Anderson.
“Well, good win for us. Keep learning a lot about ourselves,” IU head coach Archie Miller said. “You know, the big picture defensively we’re not there. I thought we made some strides leading into the game, but perimeter defense, guarding three-point line, being able to execute just with, you know, with great intensity, just wasn’t there.”
The Hoosiers are back in action on Saturday night at 8 p.m. hosting Troy (0-2).
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.