Louisville’s Healthy Start program earns grant for prenatal care, mental health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness announced a $143 thousand grant on Tuesday for the Healthy Start program.
The program has served more than 10 thousand children and their families since it began in Louisville in 1998. The program includes prenatal care for pregnant women, parenting classes, mental health services, and other services.
The US Department of Health and Human Services is giving the program the $143 thousand dollar grant over a five-year period. These funds will then be distributed to the families enrolled in the Healthy Start program.
The funds will also allow Healthy Start to add a certified, licensed social worker to perform in-home counseling and funding family support groups.
