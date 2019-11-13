Major gift, partnership aimed at helping military families

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - A major gift and partnership announced in Hardin County will help military families get better services and financial help to make ends meet when it comes to health care.
It’s a big deal for the military community as a 10-year partnership to expand health services was part of the deal announced Wednesday.
The Radcliff Family Medicine Clinic will now be able to expand and get the help of primary-care providers from Hardin Memorial Health, the clinic that has been crying out for an expansion as it sits right next to the Wilson Road Gate on Fort Knox.
Transitions on-post created the need for more physicians. A $1.5 million donation from the Fort Knox Federal Credit Union will be paired with an expansion of the Hardin Memorial Medical Group for physical, mental and financial help.
Former Kentucky lawmaker and Transportation Secretary Joe Prather, who is currently the Board Chair of the Hardin Memorial Health Foundation, told WAVE 3 News that many aging vets are dealing with the high cost of prescription drugs.
“Whether it be regulations, whether it be new laws, along with enlisting whoever we need to enlist in the public sector to help to cause those drug prices to be affordable,” he said. "We need to encourage drug companies to have a way that they’re a part of the solution instead of part of the problem.”
The clinic works with both active duty and retired military members and their families.
Ray Springsteen, president and CEO of the Fort Knox Federal Credit Union, said his office wanted to be involved because the company was founded by 10 veterans who wanted to help the community. The expansion should be finished next summer.
