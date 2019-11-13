Oscar Kays Trial: Judge rules defendant guilty of attempted murder but finds him mentally ill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A judge on Wednesday issued his verdict in the bench trial of an 81-year-old man who shot an Indiana State Police trooper in 2017.
Senior Judge Steven Fleece ruled Oscar Kays guilty of attempted murder and resisting arrest, but ruled him not guilty of aggravated battery.
Kays shot Indiana State Police Trooper Morgenn Evans in the head after being pulled over on suspected intoxication in 2017.
Wednesday, a crime-scene investigator testified about the conditions of both Kays’ and Evans’ cars following the shooting. Also, a nurse from the Clark County Jail told the judge that Kays had issues with his health, including his diabetes, that caused him to hallucinate sometimes and also led to him being hospitalized more than once.
Trooper Evans had testified Tuesday, telling the judge he thought he was going to die.
Attorneys presented their closing arguments Wednesday following the final testimony from witnesses.
Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said the natural inclination would be to be compassionate to Kays, but emphasized that he targeted and shot Trooper Evans specifically because he was an ISP officer, WAVE 3 News’ Rachael Krause reported.
Mull also said common sense shows that being shot in the head is a substantial risk of death, meaning the charge of attempted murder should be upheld.
But Kays’ defense attorney, Brian Butler, said in his closing statement that Kays did not intend to kill Evans, that his motive behind the shooting was to go home, not kill a law-enforcement officer.
Butler also said Evans “used more force than he should have” during the traffic stop.
Fleece deliberated for nearly three hours before announcing his ruling just before 3:45 p.m.
Kays will be formally sentenced Dec. 12.
