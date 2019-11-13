Recanvass of Kentucky gubernatorial election results requested by Gov. Bevin set for Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19/AP) — As a recanvass requested by Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin approaches, Democrat Andy Beshear continues to move forward with his plans to take over the governor’s office.
Beshear, the state's attorney general, unveiled a website Tuesday for the transition, and people can go there to apply to work in the administration.
Beshear last week announced Deputy Attorney General J. Michael Brown would lead the transition team.
Beshear emerged from the Nov. 5 general election leading the Republican incumbent by a little more than 5,000 votes, a margin of less than 0.4 percentage points. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race.
The day after the election, Bevin asked for a recanvass, a check of the vote count to make sure the results were added correctly. That is set for Thursday.
Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes announced Wednesday her office received the Bevin campaign’s recanvass request.
The Secretary of State’s Office says Kentucky law doesn’t allow for a recount in a gubernatorial general election, but says there is no threshold or margin requirement for a recanvass.
Lundergan Grimes says the revcanass will occur at 9 a.m. Thursday, in accordance with state law.
All 120 counties in Kentucky are required to submit their certified vote forms by Friday. Officials say those certified results will be recanvassed the following week.
The Secretary of State’s Office released a statement explaining the recanvass and how it would work:
"A recanvass is a reprint of the receipts from voting machines to check for reporting or clerical errors. After ballots are scanned, the machine tabulates those votes and prints out a receipt with the total.
During a recanvass, those receipts will be reprinted and checked again to make sure they were reported properly. It's not uncommon for some clerical errors to occur during the initial vote tabulation.
All 120 counties would then fill out and submit the same certification forms again with the recanvass results.
What happens after the recanvass?
Once the recanvass is complete, the state board of elections has until Nov. 25 to certify the election results.
A candidate can contest the results only after the election board has completed certification.
Should a candidate pursue a contest after certification, they must file a written notice citing specific grounds for the contest within 30 days of the election board's final action.
Once that notice is given, the Kentucky General Assembly would then be authorized to constitute a board to review the evidence and hear depositions. This board must consist of three state senators and eight state House representatives.
Board members are chosen by lottery — names are written on separate slips of paper and drawn at random. The board is then tasked with reviewing the evidence and discussing the allegations. Afterward, the board would file a recommendation to the full General Assembly for further action if necessary, which could include a vote.
Republicans control both chambers of the General Assembly — 61-39 in the House, including two special election contests the GOP won last night, and 29-9 in the Senate."
