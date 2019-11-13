School Pantry Program aims to keep students full away from school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - GE Appliances and Dare to Care Food Bank are partnering up to help keep students in Kentuckiana from suffering from the educational and developmental effects of hunger.
The initiative is called the School Pantry Program. It helps students and their families with food and community assistance at school.
The pantries are equipped with donated refrigerators and freezers from GE that will allow thousands of students to have access to produce, meats and other refrigerated products that they normally would not have.
The school pantry program served 9,932 people in the 2018-19 school year. The program expects to serve double that number this year with the addition of 18 more schools being serviced.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.