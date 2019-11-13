StormTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Edition

Louisville dropped low enough this morning to tie the record low of 16°. This last occurred on November 13th back in 1986. Some areas were in the single digits this morning!
The good news is the core of this arctic plunge is now pulling away. We will start to warm things up...slowly.
South winds tonight will help in reversing the evening drop we will experience as many will drop into the 20s for a good chunk of the night. It will be during the pre-dawn hours that the south winds should help slow/stop that drop and even lead to the temperature rising in spots.
The pattern is quiet overall. There is one feature I am watching carefully late Sunday through Tuesday. It will be a weak wave that will dig into WAVE Country in response so an east coast storm. Moisture looks limited with this feature but there is a chance we may end up adding some very light rain or snow...depending on time of day. Nothing big with this wave showing up at this time.
The video will cover this feature along with an update to the longer term!
