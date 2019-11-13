Stranger describes saving man from car that crashed into Georgetown pond

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WAVE) – A man drove into an icy pond in Georgetown Tuesday afternoon, prompting strangers to spring into action and potentially save his life.
According to the Georgetown Township Fire Protection District, it happened just before 2 p.m. on State Road 2.
The driver took out a fence with his car before it landed in the frigid water.
Two bystanders rushed to the pond to help him, including Randall Drury. The former police dispatcher says he threw his wallet on the ground and jumped into the water to help get one of the car doors open.
“Once I got it open, I undid his seat belt for him,” Drury said. “Another lady that was there helped me pull him out of the car and up onto the shore. About five or 10 seconds later, a police officer showed up and took over everything from there.”
The driver of the car was taken to the hospital.
Drury believes the man may have suffered from a medical condition, describing him as “out of it.”
