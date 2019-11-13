Suspected apartment arsonist emotional in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man, who is accused of setting multiple fires in a South Louisville apartment, was emotional in his court appearance Wednesday.
According to a police report, Mark Bell, 31, intentionally set the Garrison Court apartment on fire after an argument with someone on Tuesday.
Bell was upset at his court hearing after learning his request for home incarceration was denied.
He faces several charges including arson and making terroristic threats.
Bell’s bond is set at $50,000.
