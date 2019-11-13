‘There’s an explosion of growth downtown’ local leaders say

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An explosion of growth is happening in downtown Louisville.
Wednesday, people who want to keep that spark going met to discuss plans, progress and projects to steer downtown toward the up-and-up.
Louisville Downtown Partnership presented The State of The Downtown. During the event, they discussed how local leaders can use their energy and focus on creating a more vibrant and thriving downtown.
Executive Director Rebecca Mathey said within the last five years downtown hotel stocks have tripled, the Kentucky International Convention Center was reinvented and the number of entertainment spaces have doubled. However, she said downtown’s progress is still misunderstood.
“Misperception of what’s happening here,” Mathey said. “[Also] what’s not happening here. Misperception of what downtown means where downtown is so we’re working on that.”
Mathey said it’s the era of the midsized city and can expect new hotels including one at 5th and Broadway.
During the presentation, speakers said more people are moving and working downtown. They also said people are making more money and they expect that trend to continue.
