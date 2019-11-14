Alleged credit card skimming scheme busted in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Police busted what appears to be a credit card skimming operation in South Louisville.
Police searched a home on Allmond Avenue and found two gas pump card skimmers, a card re-encoding machine, several bogus credit cards and cocaine.
Norge Fernandez, Thalia Casanovabello and Thayli Casanovabello were arrested by LMPD officers on Tuesday.
Fernandez is charged with trafficking financial information.
Both Casanovabello women are charged with complicity.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.