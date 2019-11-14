Bardstown’s Traynor Commits to UofL

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The similarities between Bardstown star, JJ Traynor and his dad former star at Male High School and the University of Louisville, Jason Osborne are uncanny. Both 6′8″ and skinny, both played at high schools with purple and gold as their colors, JJ Traynor at at Bardstown and Jason at Male, and now JJ will follow in his dads footsteps and be a Louisville Cardinal. It means a lot, I just wanted to be like him as a little kid, so I guess this is how I can do it," said Traynor.
Osborne played at U of L from 1993-1996 before declaring for the NBA Draft after his junior year. He went undrafted, but went on to have a professional career overseas. Osborne feels his son will have a much better career than he did. “It’s almost like it gives me a second chance, you know, my Louisville career wasn’t the greatest. I kind of made a lot of mistakes, so the Lord has blessed me with a son that actually can redeem some of that for me, you know,” said Osborne.
Traynor is a bit of a late bloomer. Cincinnati was high on his list, but he wasn’t receiving much interest from any schools until he had a big summer on the AAU circuit. “If you asked me eight months ago if this was going to happen, I would’ve told you no, but Coach Deion (Lee) and Coach (James) Brewer pushed me, and they stuck it in my mind that I need to get better, and that’s what we did,” said Traynor. At 6′8″, 195 pounds Traynor needs to add some weight, but his new coach at U of L, Chris Mack says that won’t be a problem. “He’s come a long, long way. A meteoric rise. He needs to add some weight and some strength, and I’ve got a guy that can help him with that when he gets here. He’s got a chance to be a special player,” said Mack.
