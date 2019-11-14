Bardstown’s Traynor Commits to UofL

Traynor is a bit of a late bloomer. Cincinnati was high on his list, but he wasn’t receiving much interest from any schools until he had a big summer on the AAU circuit. “If you asked me eight months ago if this was going to happen, I would’ve told you no, but Coach Deion (Lee) and Coach (James) Brewer pushed me, and they stuck it in my mind that I need to get better, and that’s what we did,” said Traynor. At 6′8″, 195 pounds Traynor needs to add some weight, but his new coach at U of L, Chris Mack says that won’t be a problem. “He’s come a long, long way. A meteoric rise. He needs to add some weight and some strength, and I’ve got a guy that can help him with that when he gets here. He’s got a chance to be a special player,” said Mack.