Bevin calls news conference for 2:15 p.m.

(WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has called a news conference for Thursday at 2:15 p.m.
A statement from Bevin’s office did not indicate what Bevin would be talking about, only that the news conference will take place at his office in Frankfort.
It would seem likely that Bevin might address Thursday’s recanvass of votes from last week’s election that ended with Democratic challenger Andy Beshear ahead by more than 5,000 votes. Bevin formally requested the recanvass the next day.
Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes tentatively scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m., but it’s not clear if it will begin at that time.
Earlier Thursday, WAVE 3 News reported no changes in vote totals in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. And the Associated Press reported that in 112 of 120 Kentucky counties, only a one-vote change was reported in Casey County. All other counties reported no changes.
