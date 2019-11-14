BREAKING: One person shot near McDonald’s at 12th and Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person was reportedly shot Wednesday night around 11:30 near the McDonald’s at 12th Street and Broadway.
Metrosafe confirms LMPD officers found a victim with a gunshot wound, but have not released the person’s name, gender or age.
A motive is unclear, as well as if the victim and suspect knew each other or where they are from.
It is also unclear if the incident started inside or outside the restaurant.
LMPD officers have secured the area to start the investigation.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.