4 Cards improve to 3-0 with 91-62 win over Indiana State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Preseason All-American Jordan Nwora scored 12 of his game-high 21 points in the first half as #4 UofL (3-0) avoided the Missouri Valley Conference upset on Wednesday night with a 91-62 win over Indiana State.
The Sycamores (0-2) were picked to finish 6th in the MVC, two spots ahead of the Evansville team that knocked off #1 Kentucky on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.
“I think Jordan is really letting the game come to him. I mean he is a prolific scorer,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “Maybe if he played for a different coach, he’d average 30-35 points a game, but the best players allow their teams and help their teams win.”
Nwora was 5-10 from the field and 9-10 from the line, as the Cards shot 59% from the field as a team.
Dwayne Sutton finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Samuell Williamson scored 15 points and grad transfer Fresh Kimble added a UofL high 13 points. Kimble was 5-6 from field.
The Cards led 47-26 at the half, and when Indiana State closed within 11 in the second half, UofL responded with a 21-5 run that included a couple of Ryan McMahon three’s.
UofL is back home on Sunday night at 5 p.m. hosting North Carolina Central (1-1).
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.