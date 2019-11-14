Code names, keywords in inmate conversations lead to crackdown to drug smuggling ring

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – Some inmates at the Clark County Jail are getting an extended stay after getting caught trying to smuggle in drugs.
The Sheriff’s Department has connected 11 inmates to the drug smuggling ring. One man, Matthews Bays, is still at large.
“We were able to locate these individuals, learn their code, learn the keywords they were using,” Clark County Sheriff’s Department Col. Scottie Maples said.
Maples said investigators identified a pattern in some inmate communications that seemed odd.
“There were some keywords that kept popping up that didn’t make a whole lot of sense for inmates in the facility, orchestrating job sites,” he said. “They were posing as they were almost foremen on job sites delivering windows and paints.”
A part of the code system were the words “red” and “blue” signaling the Coke and Pepsi machines inside the jail and which trash cans nearby to leave the drugs in. In the inmate system, “windows” became a code word for “meth,” and “paint” a keyword for “pills.” Job sites were considered to be drop sites, with one spot particularly popular.
“Primarily the Clark County Jail lobby,” Maples said. “At that time, we utilized inmate workers to clean around the facility. They were attempting to drop the drugs there.”
Two inmates were served with the new warrants and charges on the day they expected to be released. Maples said Logan Rudolph was working with their chaplain’s services, pretending to help inmates beat their addiction, then going back and trying to bring in drugs.
The main conspirator in the case is still at large. Deputies are searching for Matthew Bays, who is facing 24 charges in connection with trying to deliver and distribute the drugs from the outside.
“He’s preying on the weak,” Maples said.
Since the investigation began, the jail has changed some policies, no longer allowing inmates to clean the jail lobby. The system the inmates had developed to bring in drugs was complex, Maples said.
“If these drugs then made it into the facility, it would potentially go through five to 10 inmates before it even made it to where it needed to be,” he said. “That’s how elaborate smuggling drugs into the jail is. That’s why we make it a priority to investigate it and shut it down.”
The Sheriff’s Department is still investigating, searching for more possible connections to the case.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Department is still searching for Bays, who was last seen by police in Jeffersonville. Anyone with information about Bays’ whereabouts is asked to contact police.
