Davenport nets win #347 as #3 Bellarmine beats Kentucky Wesleyan 90-51

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scotty Davenport is now the all-time winningest head coach in Bellarmine history.
The Knights beat Kentucky Wesleyan (0-1) 90-51 on Wednesday night, marking win #347 for Davenport at Bellarmine.
Joe Reibel won 346 games as the Knights head coach.
“It’s never been about me one day, it’s not gonna start now,” Davenport said. “It’s about every single player, manager, assistant coach, you know and these incredible fans made this program. It’s not gonna start being about me now, and that’s not coach speak. I’ll tell you this, I don’t know how many it is, but I’ll tell you this, it probably should have come about 100 games earlier.”
Davenport is 347-101 in 15 seasons on the Knights bench.
Ben Weyer scored 17 of his game-high 19 points in the first half as the Knights jumped out to a 26-3 lead.
The Knights (3-0) are back in action on November 20 at Lindenwood in Saint Charles, Missouri.
