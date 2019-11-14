DEVELOPING: Multi-county pursuit of man in reported stolen truck ends in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six law-enforcement agencies were involved in a multi-county pursuit of a man in a truck that had been reported stolen.
Kentucky State Police reports the suspect fled from officers on I-71 after officers received notice of a stolen white pickup truck. Officers then contacted the Oldham County Sheriff’s Office and the Louisville Metro Police Department to help.
The suspect continued on I-71 and crossed the Lincoln Bridge before speeding up I-65 northbound.
Indiana State Police joined the pursuit and followed the suspect up I-65 and onto Highway 265 before he turned around and got back on I-65. The suspect then crossed the Kennedy Bridge and continued onto I-64 westbound before getting off at 3rd Street and River Road.
LMPD joined the chase before the suspect got onto Breckinridge Street and crashed at the corner of 9th Street.
The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
It is unclear if any police cars were damaged in the incident.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.