FORECAST: Warmer Thursday; 50s return this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds continue to move into WAVE Country ahead of today’s cold front. These clouds decrease this morning before returning for a short stint during the afternoon.
Southwesterly winds will push temperatures into the low 40s for afternoon highs. Precipitation isn’t expected with this front.
Under clear skies, temperatures fall into the 20s overnight. Some areas of patchy fog are possible overnight into Friday morning.
Highs rise from the low to mid-40s Friday to the low 50s by Sunday.
