LMPD prepares to make cuts to specialty units, raising concerns about public safety

A recent WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter investigation discovered that LMPD lost 15 percent of its officers in a little more than a year. A number of officers WAVE 3 News spoke to off the record blamed low morale within the department as their reason for leaving. The department has blamed the record-breaking resignations and retirements mainly on other factors like the pension crisis, leading to budget cuts and nearby agencies offering higher pay and better benefits.