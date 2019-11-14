Louisville man at center of officer-involved shooting, stolen police cruiser chase in Powell County

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is at the center of an officer-involved shooting investigation in Powell County.
According to Kentucky State Police, Donald Lewis II, 38, of Louisville, was seen early Wednesday morning by Powell County Deputy Sheriff Edwards sitting inside a stolen vehicle on the side of the Mountain Parkway.
When Deputy Sheriff Edwards confronted Lewis, Lewis pushed Deputy Edwards in an attempt to run away. Lewis then forced his way into an occupied pick-up truck that was sitting in the emergency lane of the Parkway.
Deputy Edwards fired his agency-issued firearm into the tires of the truck in an attempt to stop Lewis from fleeing.
Following the shooting, Lewis got out of the truck and then was able to gain control of Deputy Edwards’ police cruiser. Deputy Edwards then fired his weapon towards the stolen cruiser in an attempt to stop Lewis from fleeing again.
Clay City Police Department and Stanton Police Department initiated a pursuit down the eastern lanes of Mountain Parkway. Lewis then left the roadway and traveled north onto KY 213 into Montgomery County where a Montgomery County Deputy Sheriff joined the pursuit.
Lewis then turned around and started traveling south on KY 213 before turning onto KY 615. While on KY 615 a Kentucky State Police trooper joined in on the pursuit. Police chased Lewis onto Lower Hatcher’s Creek where he entered a field and then got stuck.
Lewis was arrested and charged with Fleeing or Evading Police, Operating Motor Vehicle under the Influence and Resisting Arrest.
