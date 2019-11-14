$51M X Effect Campaign to enhance St. X

$51M X Effect Campaign to enhance St. X
Millions of dollars will be used to provide financial aid and improve St. Xavier High School. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | November 14, 2019 at 12:03 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 12:03 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Millions of dollars will be used to provide financial aid and improve St. Xavier High School.

A campaign titled X Effect was announced Thursday by St. X alumnus and campaign chair Gary Ulmer.

The $51 million campaign will focus on the following areas:

Expand endowment for academic opportunity and excellence – $12 million

  • Expand the number of need-based scholarships
  • Meet 100 percent of demonstrated student financial need
  • Support faculty excellence
  • Find unique ways to attract a more diverse student population

Renovate the Callahan Media Center and build a new Interactive Learning Center – $7 million

  • Provide the most modern and unique academic facility where students and faculty can collaborate
  • Utilize large open common areas – with spaces ranging from casual work areas to formal workspaces – where students can engage with each other

Grow annual support and planned gifts – $32 million

  • Increase participation in the Saint Francis Xavier Society and fully develop the Men of Excellence program for those students demonstrating the greatest need
  • Work with loyal friends to establish bequests that will transform the school’s endowed scholarship program

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.