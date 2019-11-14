$51M X Effect Campaign to enhance St. X

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Millions of dollars will be used to provide financial aid and improve St. Xavier High School.
A campaign titled X Effect was announced Thursday by St. X alumnus and campaign chair Gary Ulmer.
The $51 million campaign will focus on the following areas:
Expand endowment for academic opportunity and excellence – $12 million
- Expand the number of need-based scholarships
- Meet 100 percent of demonstrated student financial need
- Support faculty excellence
- Find unique ways to attract a more diverse student population
Renovate the Callahan Media Center and build a new Interactive Learning Center – $7 million
- Provide the most modern and unique academic facility where students and faculty can collaborate
- Utilize large open common areas – with spaces ranging from casual work areas to formal workspaces – where students can engage with each other
Grow annual support and planned gifts – $32 million
- Increase participation in the Saint Francis Xavier Society and fully develop the Men of Excellence program for those students demonstrating the greatest need
- Work with loyal friends to establish bequests that will transform the school’s endowed scholarship program
