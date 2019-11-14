Man shot in car in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was shot inside of a vehicle in Nelson County.
Deputies were called to a report of a shooting on New Haven Road around 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday.
When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old had been shot in the arm and abdomen. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said the victim and another person were inside the vehicle when the firearm accidentally discharged.
The victim was taken to Flaget Memorial Hospital then transferred to University in Louisville Hospital. His condition has not been released.
