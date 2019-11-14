Property crimes, burglaries discussed at New Albany crime watch meeting

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) – People who live in New Albany gathered at the city library Wednesday night to discuss ongoing crime issues in Southern Indiana.
Floyd County’s chief prosecutor was on hand to answer questions at the community crime watch meeting, which focused mostly on property crimes in the area.
“A lot of car break-ins, petty crime,” said Josh Turner, the City Councilman-elect for District 5. “Vandalism is a big one. A couple of months ago, we had a lot of spray paint on cars, mailboxes and that type of thing.”
Burglaries were also a big concern discussed at the gathering.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.