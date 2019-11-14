Public invited to give feedback on vision plan for WWI memorial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation is in the process of developing a vision plan for a World War I memorial in Joe Creason Park honoring Camp Zachary Taylor’s contribution to the United States’ efforts in the Great War.
Camp Zachary Taylor, built in 1917, was a World War I training facility located six miles southeast of downtown Louisville. Camp Taylor was the largest of 16 US Army training camps. The camp was built in just 90 days and could house over 47,000 troops. During Camp Taylor’s three years of operation, the US Army trained nearly 150,000 troops there.
The main camp was located in what is now the Camp Taylor neighborhood.
After the war, most of the camp buildings were dismantled and reused to build single-story homes in the Camp Taylor neighborhood, some of which still exist today. The last building built in Camp Taylor was the motor school garage in 1918 in what is today known as Joe Creason Park.
The current phase of the World War I Memorial project is to develop a vision plan. This plan will include a preferred concept for the memorial and other features, such as exhibit and gathering space. The plan will also identify stories to be shared in the memorials. The vision plan will assist Louisville Parks and Recreation in acquiring additional funding and support for final design and construction of the memorial.
The first public workshop took place on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Two other meetings will take place. The dates for those have yet to be set.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.