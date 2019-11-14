Sister of woman found dismembered in LaRue County speaks out

LARUE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have identified the third body found at a LaRue County home in July.
KSP said it is 40-year-old Michael Murray of Louisville. Murray is suspected of killing 39-year-old Nicole Murray and 33-year-old Brittany Wilson before killing himself.
Investigators believe he called a relative and admitted to the murders before setting the residents on fire and taking his own life.
Brittany Wilson's sister, Courtney Litsey, said she still doesn't believe it.
"She didn't deserve this," Litsey said. "At all."
Wilson's remains were found dismembered. Police believe she was murdered at a home on Ashby Lane in Louisville before her body was moved to LaRue County.
"We don't think [the suspect] worked alone either," Litsey said. "There's no way he did this by himself, and there's no way that other people didn't know what he was doing."
Litsey and her family have hired a private investigator and conducted two searches of the LaRue County property. They used search dogs, looking for evidence, but have not found more of Wilson's remains.
"I haven't returned to work yet," she said. "It's all been about just getting justice for my sister and trying to find her still."
Litsey is asking anyone who knows something to reach out and speak up so she and her family can find some closure.
"Any piece of information," Litsey said. "We want a timeline. We want to know exactly when my sister was killed."
Anyone with information is asked to call KSP Post 4 at 270-766-5078 or 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.