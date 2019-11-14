StormTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Edition

Another day above freezing!
We do have another cold front that will move later today with more clouds.
A fairly interesting (and low-confidence) setup tonight as skies are expected to clear with below freezing temperatures. With light winds expected, there is a growing sign for fog to develop. The signal is higher over areas that can manage to keep snow on the ground and that looks to be west of I-65 where the clouds are already rolling in over there and that will limit some of their melting (not to mention they had more snow on the ground than WAVE Country). For much of the area, it looks more valley and/or valley/river related. We’ll watch it carefully as you can get a light glaze on elevated objects in these setups. There is still a chance the models could actually be seeing a band of clouds that will develop just OFF the ground which would just make it cloudy with no icing issues at the ground level. Perhaps we end up with both ideas? We will watch it.
Those clouds early in the day Friday could linger and that will certainly play a role in our forecast highs. A cloudier setup would mean many would struggle into the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. If the clouds move out and we gain sunshine, the setup would be actual temperatures in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s. Be patient with us as we sort out those details for all of our 29 counties.
The weekend still looks dry but cool. I don’t see much warming but 40s to near 50 possible.
Next week is when we have a wave pass through that will want to bring some clouds and a bit of a drop in our temperatures. That would be around Tuesday or Wednesday. The video today covers that in more detail.
