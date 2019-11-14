StormTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Edition

A fairly interesting (and low-confidence) setup tonight as skies are expected to clear with below freezing temperatures. With light winds expected, there is a growing sign for fog to develop. The signal is higher over areas that can manage to keep snow on the ground and that looks to be west of I-65 where the clouds are already rolling in over there and that will limit some of their melting (not to mention they had more snow on the ground than WAVE Country). For much of the area, it looks more valley and/or valley/river related. We’ll watch it carefully as you can get a light glaze on elevated objects in these setups. There is still a chance the models could actually be seeing a band of clouds that will develop just OFF the ground which would just make it cloudy with no icing issues at the ground level. Perhaps we end up with both ideas? We will watch it.