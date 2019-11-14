Truck catches on fire, crashes into home in Mt. Washington

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A pickup truck caught on fire and rolled into a house in Mount Washington.
Neighbors said two teenage girls were inside of a pickup truck when it caught on fire.
Mt. Washington Fire Department chief Michael Dooley said the driver jumped out and the truck rolled down a hill and crashed into a home in the 100 block of Wood Rock Court around 6:40 a.m. Thursday. The flames caught a deck on the back of the home on fire then spread to the inside.
A relative of the homeowners told WAVE 3 News they were inside the home with their two children when the crash happened. One child was eating breakfast and the other child was asleep.
Everyone made it out of the home safely including a dog who was in the basement in a kennel at the time.
Dooley said the home was a total loss. The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.
The driver of the vehicle did stay on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
