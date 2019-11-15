Behind the Forecast: Does cold weather affect hair growth

Since cold air holds less moisture, that leaves hair drier. Experts recommend using hydrating hair masks during colder months to keep hair healthy. Dry hair is dull hair; the absence of substantial moisture contributes to a lack of shine. Dry hair is also more brittle, according to experts. This causes hair to be more susceptible to split ends. Dry scalps also can contribute to hair loss; dry scalps tend to grow brittle hair that excessive friction (like when we pull hats on and off during the winter) can easily break.