Beshear hopes for better ‘tone’ in Frankfort

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) – Governor-elect Andy Beshear introduced members of his transition team Friday with a message about inclusion.
“This group is diverse in gender, race, faith, political party, and sexual orientation,” Beshear said, “because, in this administration, every one counts and absolutely everybody matters.”
After a narrow election win over incumbent republican Matt Bevin, the democrat Beshear faces the challenge of finding common ground with a GOP dominated legislature and governing in a state that voted heavily for President Trump.
“We're all Kentuckians,” Beshear said. “We might not always agree but we are all Kentuckians, and by establishing the common ground, [and] bringing people together, I believe there is just so much I believe we can accomplish.”
Beshear’s first test could be over the budget as he leads an agenda driven by public education, health care, and jobs.
“I'm confident that we're going to have a budget that represents our values,” Beshear said. “And I want to get further into the details of what exactly that will look like. But we are always going the lead with our values of public education, health care, good jobs that pay good wages and ensuring that we fully fund our pensions.”
Some members of Beshear’s transition team acknowledged the challenge ahead for the new administration.
“If you think the fight is over, you are wrong,” Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds said. “It is starting now, and you need to be ready, and I promise you that those that I stand here representing are ready for the good fight because we believe in Gov. Beshear.”
Reynolds was appointed co-chair of the transition team for the Economic Development Cabinet.
On the day before his retirement from the state legislature, Republican Senator Dan Seum of Louisville was appointed co-chair of the transition team for the Energy and Environment Cabinet.
Seum was a vocal critic of Gov. Bevin and crossed party lines to support Beshear for governor.
“This state is desperate for someone who can lead in a classy way, and I think that’s where we’re heading,” Seum said. “You know, the election’s over. Let’s take partisan politics and set it aside and grow Kentucky.”
