Big Nights by Cards’ Veterans Leads to Win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Courtesy: UofL Athletics) - Jazmine Jones and Dana Evans both had career games and Kylee Shook notched her second straight double-double as Louisville women’s basketball defeated Central Michigan 76-63 on Thursday night inside the KFC Yum! Center. The 9th-ranked Cardinals improve to 3-0 on the season, while the Chippewas drop to 0-2. The game began as a tightly contested affair in the first quarter. The Chippewas held a slim early lead until a 12-6 run gave UofL a 22-15 lead at the end of the opening stanza. Jones spearheaded the Cardinal run with six points and finished the quarter with eight. Central Michigan tightened things up in the second quarter, cutting the Louisville lead to 28-25. UofL responded with a 5-0 spurt to extend the lead to eight, but an 8-1 run pulled the Chippewas back within three at 39-36 at the end of the first half. UofL flexed it’s defensive muscle to begin things in the third quarter, not allowing a single Chippewa point for the first three and a half minutes. Not going away, the Chippewas used a 6-0 run to once again cut the lead to three at 45-42. The Cards quickly responded with a 14-2 run highlighted by 11 straight Evans points. UofL ended the quarter with a 59-46 lead. The Cards held the Chippewas to just 20 percent from the field on 3-of-15 shooting in the third. Despite the Louisville run, Central Michigan mounted another rally and scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter, cutting the UofL lead down to six. They would not get any closer however, as the Cards held CMU without a field goal for the final 5:36 en route to a 76-63 victory. Jones led the team in scoring for the second straight game, accumulating a career-high 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting. Evans chipped in with a career-high 24 points, while Shook notched her second double-double on the young season and the eighth of her career, with 15 points and 12 rebounds. The Cards snagged 18 offensive rebounds and scored 23 points from the free throw line, while forcing 19 Chippewa turnovers. UofL’s bench, led by Shook’s 15, outscored the CMU bench, 17-3. Next up, the Cards host the Mocs of UT Chattanooga on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.