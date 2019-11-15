Boil advisory in Sellersburg ‘a safety precaution’

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) – People who live in Sellersburg are being urged not to drink or cook with the town’s water until it has been boiled.
A water main damaged on Wednesday has prompted a health warning for residents in the Cooperdale, Lakeside and Silverglade subdivisions.
According to a press release from the town’s water superintendent, the boil advisory is a safety precaution to avoid any kind of illness related to the water.
The release states the damage sustained Wednesday to a water main lowered the town’s water pressure. The Sellersburg Water System and Indiana Department of Environmental Management warn when mains lose pressure or the water system shuts off, dangerous bacteria can enter the system’s water.
Water should be boiled before consumption for the next two days until the system is fully repaired.
