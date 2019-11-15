Border Patrol agent shoots Russian who was allegedly trying to sneak into U.S.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Border Patrol agent shot a Russian citizen near Lukeville on Thursday, Nov. 14.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. and the suspect was allegedly trying to cross the border illegally.
The agent attempted to arrest the suspect, a fight broke out and the agent shot the suspect. The Russian citizen was transported to a Phoenix hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.
CBP said the agent was not seriously injured and the FBI and the CBP Use of Force Incident Team are currently investigating.
