BREAKING: Owner of deli arrested, charged for Thursday shooting inside store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is charged with murder in connection to a Thursday morning shooting inside 18th Street Deli and Grocery where a person died.
According to his arrest report, Robert Hayden, 63, who owns the store, called 911 just before noon claiming he shot someone.
Once LMPD officers arrived at the scene, Hayden again admitted he shot someone in his store before telling them where the gun he used was.
A witness told police he saw the store owner shoot the victim several times unprovoked and that the victim was unarmed.
The arrest report states Hayden and the victim had an ongoing disagreement that resulted in a court case recently.
Hayden is a convicted felon and is being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
