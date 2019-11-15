Business incubator hits downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Between museums, offices and bourbon distilleries is a new type of business on Main Street downtown.
A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for the Main Salon Suites.
The business, which is more of an incubator, is a place for smaller companies to work together to succeed.
Ten businesses are currently working out of the space.
“When you walk through the hall, there's a variety and very unique businesses here,” owner Jasma Kinard said. “So, everyone has their own business. They are either starting their business, or they are expanding their business. So, we give them the opportunity to come in - low overhead, affordable rates.”
The current businesses in the Main Salon Suites are all based on health and wellness.
