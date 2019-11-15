Christmas tree cut down for Light Up Louisville

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Christmas tree that will be featured as part of Light Up Louisville was cut down Friday in Jeffersontown.
The homeowner, Janet Rodgers, originally planted it in 1999 after it served as her Christmas tree that year. She's been trying for a few years to have her tree featured in this event.
When asked Rodgers what the neighborhood is going to be like without the tree there.
"I have no idea," Rodgers said. "It's going to be weird because that thing's been there forever. After a while you just don't pay attention, but now it's going to be missed, but then I can go down for the next month and still see her."
The tree took the trip down the interstate into downtown Louisville.
This is the 39th year for Light Up Louisville. It's the 19th year that a tree has been cut down from a Louisville neighborhood for the event.
Light Up Louisville is set for Friday, Nov. 29. For more information, click here.
