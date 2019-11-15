Deli owner arraigned on murder charge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 63-year-old deli owner charged with murder for shooting an unarmed man has appeared in court for arraignment.
A not guilty plea was entered by the judge for Robert James Hayden.
The shooting happened just around 11:55 a.m. Thursday at the 18th Street Deli and Grocery, located at 1801 W. Broadway in the Russell neighborhood. According to his arrest report, Hayden called 911 on himself claiming that he shot someone. When officers arrived on scene, the report says Hayden admitted it again. It also states that Hayden and the victim, identified as Norman Beals, 51, of Louisville, had an ongoing disagreement that ended up with them both in court recently.
Hayden shared new information about his store during his arraignment, saying the store has been struggling recently and not bringing in any money.
"Right now, I was in between the process of closing down because financial it wasn't prosperous,” Hayden said.
WAVE 3 News has not been able to see if the decline of his store had any connection with his issues to the victim.
Saying he did not provide enough information about his finances, the judge denied Hayden's request for a public defender and instructed him to hire an attorney.
Bond was set at $500,000 cash.
