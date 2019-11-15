Deli owner arraigned on murder charge

The shooting happened just around 11:55 a.m. Thursday at the 18th Street Deli and Grocery, located at 1801 W. Broadway in the Russell neighborhood. According to his arrest report, Hayden called 911 on himself claiming that he shot someone. When officers arrived on scene, the report says Hayden admitted it again. It also states that Hayden and the victim, identified as Norman Beals, 51, of Louisville, had an ongoing disagreement that ended up with them both in court recently.