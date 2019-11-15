FORECAST: A cool but dry weekend ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After some patchy freezing fog this morning, we are enjoying lots of sunshine this midday.
There is one exception to this where a band of low clouds is drifting in from the north and may pass into central Kentucky this afternoon. Highs will still manage into the 40s for most locations.
It will be chilly again tonight as we drop below freezing. Another cold front moves in Saturday with just a period of clouds mixed with in with the sunshine.
Sunday looks to be slightly warmer but also stands the greatest potential to become cloudy by the afternoon.
